Nick Saban Reveals What He Told Brian Kelly About LSU

This weekend features some marquee SEC matchups — including a rivalry contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban once led the LSU program. During a press conference on Wednesday, Saban was asked if he'd given Brian Kelly any advice when he took over the Tigers' head coaching job earlier this year.

Here's Saban's response:

“LSU, people have great passion there,” Saban said, per Saturday Down South. “Really good football job in every way. You’ve got a lot of really good players in the state and you have great support and great passion. [Kelly has] done a really good job of creating the sort of intangibles you need to have to have a good team.”

Alabama ranked No. 6 and LSU ranked No. 10 in last night's first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Saban and the Crimson Tide will likely have to win out in order to notch a spot in this year's playoff.

Kelly has the Tigers off to a 6-2 start in his first season as head coach in Baton Rouge.

Saturday's game will kickoff with a primetime 7 p.m. ET start time in Death Valley.