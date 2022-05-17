Nick Saban Reveals Which School His Kids Still Root For

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Before his dynastic reign as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban held several other head coaching titles.

After one season as head coach for Toledo in 1990, Saban landed his first Power-Five coaching gig with the Michigan State Spartans in 1995. He spent five seasons as head coach in East Lansing, collecting a 34-24-1 record from 1995-99.

This was his second coaching stint with the Spartans. He also served as the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator from 1983-87.

Saban says his two children, Nicholas and Kristen, were just the right age at this time to become "lifelong" Michigan State fans.

“Everybody is great. We have two grandchildren now, they’re doing great. Our kids our doing fine. We’re excited about having a great family. It’s been good for us,” Saban said during a recent appearance on Inside the Locker Room with Jason Strayhorn and Brian Mosallam . “They’re all still Michigan State fans. They watch every single game. Every Michigan State basketball game. They love Coach (Tom) Izzo.

“That was kinda the heart and soul when they grew up, when they were just the right age when we were there to really become lifelong fans.”

Saban also notched five-year head coaching stint with LSU after his career in East Lansing.