Nick Saban Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Watching Football

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Saban head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the fourth quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Nick Saban doesn't like watching football games when he doesn't have to.

It's not because he lacks a love for the game. Actually, it's quite the opposite. The all-time great head coach just can't get his mind off his work.

When Saban watches football, he's constantly thinking about how he would react to specific game scenarios.

“I don’t even like to watch games, to be honest with you, because it just feels like work,” Saban said during a recent interview with Marty and McGee on the SEC Network. “I see a team run a formation and a play and I think ‘How do we adjust to that? What would we do? How would we block that stunt when they do a certain blitz on defense.’ This is no enjoyment to me. I might as well be at the office getting ready to play the game.”

Saban will be forced to watch tonight's National Championship game between Georgia and TCU. The Alabama head coach is in the house at SoFi Stadium to help ESPN with their coverage of the title matchup.

Needless to say, Saban's coaching mind will be at work this evening.