Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers.

A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

However, Nick Saban knows the Tide can't get too anxious moving forward. He said the team's anxiety recently has kept him up at night this week.

"High achievement motivation and low anxiety is the best way to have the best performance," Saban said via Alabama reporter Charlie Potter. "We just seem to have a lot of (anxiety), and it's kept me up a lot at night this week trying to figure that out. ... They wanted to so bad, maybe it was too bad."

The road gets a little easier for the Tide this weekend, but not much. Alabama is playing host to No. 24 Mississippi State, which boasts one of the most potent offenses in the nation.

Alabama enters the game as a 21-point favorite.