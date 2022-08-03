Nick Saban Says Alabama Was "Rebuilding" In 2021: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second half against the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 3, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It tells you something about the standard at Alabama when the Tide win 13 games, the SEC championship, their QB wins the Heisman and they appear in the national championship game... and it's a "rebuilding" year.

Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Saban told his former quarterback turned radio host, "Last year was a rebuilding year."

Fans reacted to Saban's comments on social media.

"Last year was the year to get Alabama," remarked Bud Elliott.

"Translated as, 'The second Death Star is complete,'" tweeted Kegan Reneau.

"I would do horrible, unforgivable things for a rebuild like this," tweeted a Texas Longhorns account.

"Lol CFB is in trouble."

"This is such an awesome quote," another replied.

Coach Saban is putting the college football world on notice.