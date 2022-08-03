Nick Saban Says Alabama Was "Rebuilding" In 2021: Fans React
It tells you something about the standard at Alabama when the Tide win 13 games, the SEC championship, their QB wins the Heisman and they appear in the national championship game... and it's a "rebuilding" year.
Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Saban told his former quarterback turned radio host, "Last year was a rebuilding year."
Fans reacted to Saban's comments on social media.
"Last year was the year to get Alabama," remarked Bud Elliott.
"Translated as, 'The second Death Star is complete,'" tweeted Kegan Reneau.
"I would do horrible, unforgivable things for a rebuild like this," tweeted a Texas Longhorns account.
"Lol CFB is in trouble."
"This is such an awesome quote," another replied.
Coach Saban is putting the college football world on notice.