Nick Saban Says He Warned Alabama Defensive Backs Against Doing 1 Thing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has been warning his defensive players about one thing that's pretty common in football.

The Alabama head coach has been chewing out his players when they clap their hands after they make a mistake.

“You’re telling the other team you messed up," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "How’s that helping you play better? Our DBs cannot hand clap. If you wanna get your butt chewed out, that’s a good way to do it is to hand clap like, ‘I messed up.’"

Based on this quote, there likely won't be any players clapping their hands after a play down in Tuscaloosa anymore.

If one player does mess up though, he'll suffer Saban's wrath.

The Crimson Tide will look to get to 4-0 on the season when the Commodores of Vanderbilt come to town.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.