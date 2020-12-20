Nick Saban Has Telling Admission Following SEC Championship

Nick Saban has won a lot of SEC championships – nine, to be exact. But tonight’s was apparently his most special one yet.

Alabama topped Florida, 52-46, in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night. The game was a wild one, coming down to a final play.

The Crimson Tide finish the strange season at 11-0. Alabama will be given the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama’s head coach made quite the admission following Saturday night’s win. He said it was his best SEC championship win as a head coach.

“This is the best, this is the absolute best,” Saban said on CBS’s postgame interview. “I absolutely love this team, I love all the adversity they had to overcome and resiliency that they went through to be able to do this.”

Nick Saban calls this his best SEC Championship win – his players definitely appreciate it 😂 pic.twitter.com/BR0lSIoeXq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 20, 2020

Alabama is far from done this season.

The Crimson Tide will get the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, with a semifinal contest probably coming against No. 4 seed Notre Dame.

The official College Football Playoff bracket will be released on Sunday.