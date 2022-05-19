Nick Saban 'Violated' SEC Bylaws: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nick Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class.

Jimbo Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist" and used the word "despicable" multiple times.

Texas A&M's athletic director, Ross Bjork, also made his feelings known. He alleges that Saban violated SEC bylaws for his comments about the Aggies' recruiting class.

“I don’t know why Nick Saban would say what he said except he’s threatened,” Bjork told Sports Illustrated. “There is a saying … an emperor who loses their dynasty lashes out. He seems to be making excuses.

“This is personal. Coach Fisher views this as a personal attack on his integrity and on Texas A&M’s integrity,” Bjork continued. “To have personal attacks, to say that the only reason A&M is [recruiting well] is NIL money is wrong.”

Fans want to see the back-and-forth between Saban and Fisher, not the SEC called to officiate.

"Aww don’t call the cops now," sports reporter Spencer Hall said.

Others didn't even know the league had sportsmanship bylaws.

"the SEC has sportsmanship bylaws?!!!" one fan said.

"When we've reached the sportsmanship bylaws we have gone TOO FAR," another fan joked.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Texas A&M will face each other on October 8. That game can't get here soon enough.