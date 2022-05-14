COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban riled up the college football world with some eyebrow-raising comments.

During an appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show" live from the Regions Tradition PGA Tour Champions event, the legendary coach said he wants a return to "parity" in college football.

"One of the things I like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity. Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is," he explained. I don't think we have that balance right now."

Unsurprisingly, these comments from the leader of a program that's dominated the college football world for decades didn't sit right with a lot of opposing fans.

"This guy talking about parity after what he’s done the last 15 years is rich," one fan wrote.

"Alabama is leading the CFB arms race, and Saban is concerned about parity. Yeah, right," another added.

"I agree we need to get back to the days of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State winning every other year… oh wait lol," another said sarcastically.

Saban is referring to the new NIL era of college football in which deep-pocketed programs can persuade top recruits to come join their teams. Alabama is no doubt one of those wealthy programs. If anything, now they just have more competition for the nation's top talent.

The Crimson Tide have been selected for the the College Football Playoff seven times since its inception in 2014.