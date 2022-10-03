Nick Saban Was Asked About Bryce Young's Status Monday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama fans got hit with quite a scare on Saturday afternoon when star quarterback Bryce Young had to leave the game against Arkansas.

His shoulder wasn't right and it ended up making him miss the entire second half. Alabama was still able to comfortably win, 49-26, but the big question coming out of that game was Young's status.

Head coach Nick Saban confirmed that he suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and that he's day-to-day. That status didn't change on Monday when he was asked for an update on the sophomore quarterback.

"There's no update on Bryce Young. It's not a long-term type of injury. He's day-to-day," Saban said.

This is good news for Crimson Tide fans, though it's still unclear if Young will suit up for next Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

Saban could want to rest him for it since the Crimson Tide have four games against ranked opponents directly after their game against the Aggies.

Young has thrown for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns in just five games while also completing 67% of his passes.