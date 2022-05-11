Nick Saban Was Asked About Tampering Accusation

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during a press conference after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Alabama has acquired some pretty notable players via the transfer portal over the years. But Nick Saban's recent acquisition of wide receiver Tyler Harrell has some people calling foul.

Reports came out that week suggesting that Alabama might have tampered with Harrell prior to his transfer. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recently suggested that tampering was involved in Harrell's decision.

On Wednesday, Saban addressed Satterfield's accusations. Speaking to the media, Saban made it clear that Alabama does not tamper.

"We don't tamper with anybody," Saban said.

Tampering is a very difficult accusation to prove. There are all kinds of ways to violate the spirit of the rule without violating the letter of it.

Tyler Harrell is a superb speedster who has averaged 28 yards per catch in his college football career. This past year he had 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns.

Receptions were hard to come by during Harrell's four seasons at Louisville. They might be a little bit easier for him now that he's in Alabama's high-powered offense.

Best of all: The recent departure of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III may open the door for Harrell to get those extra snaps right off the bat.

You don't need to tamper with someone for that idea to be appealing to a player.

That being said, this won't be the last time that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide get accused of tampering.