Nick Saban Was Asked If Alabama Deserves College Football Playoff Invite

The Alabama Crimson Tide knocked off the arch-rival Auburn Tigers to finish the 2022 regular season at 10-2. But does Alabama head coach Nick Saban think that his team deserves to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team with no conference championship?

Speaking to the media after the game, Saban said that he wouldn't say one way or another if he believes Alabama deserves to get in. He expressed hope that they do though and is looking forward to the opportunity.

"That's not for me to say. I love our team, I wish we had the opportunity. But hopefully we'll get one. Well see," Saban said, via Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Even with Ohio State and Clemson losing today, a few results would have to break Alabama's way to vault them from No. 8 to the top four.

Arguably the best hope Alabama has of making the College Football Playoff is Georgia beating LSU in the SEC Championship Game, USC losing the Pac-12 Championship Game, TCU losing the Big 12 Championship Game and Michigan losing the Big Ten Championship Game.

Though even then, the College Football Playoff selection committee might be reluctant to give a two-loss Alabama team a spot over a litany of one-loss teams or two-loss title runner-ups.

A case can be made that Alabama is by far the best two-loss team in the country. But they're still a two loss team. That has to count for something.

Will Alabama reach the College Football Playoff?