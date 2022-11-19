Nick Saban Wasn't Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Add another one to the highlight reel for Nick Saban.

Speaking at a recent media session, the Alabama head coach was asked for a vague update on the team's injuries going into next week's regular season finale.

A very hydrated Saban let the reporter know in no uncertain terms that they better come correct when asking a question on a matter such as that.

I don't have a list in front of me but you want to be specific? Who do you want to know about? ... You have to ask. You have to do your homework. I'm not bringing an injury report in here, I'm telling you. So, you want to know about a specific guy? I'll be glad to share the information. But I don't have an injury report.

No surprise that the clip got some viral reaction.

"Saint Nick ain't playin!" a fan replied.

"The gulp in the mic is sending meeekejebdbrhr," another said.

"LOL."

Bama made quick work of Austin Peay in the early window as they prepare for the Iron Bowl against in-state rival Auburn to close out the season.