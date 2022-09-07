Skip to main content
119
New Articles

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems.

The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa.

“Terry and I are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite,” Saban said ahead of the grand opening. “Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa.”

The hotel will reportedly feature 112 rooms, a French steakhouse and a rooftop bar. It'll also feature artwork curated by local artists.

Most importantly, it's just a five-minute drive from Bryant-Denny.

Check for the afterparty at The Alamite once the Crimson Tide run though Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 15. 