Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems.

The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa.

“Terry and I are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite,” Saban said ahead of the grand opening. “Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa.”

The hotel will reportedly feature 112 rooms, a French steakhouse and a rooftop bar. It'll also feature artwork curated by local artists.

Most importantly, it's just a five-minute drive from Bryant-Denny.

Check for the afterparty at The Alamite once the Crimson Tide run though Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 15.