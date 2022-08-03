Nick Saban's Comment About 2021 Alabama Team Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During the 2021 college football season, Alabama looked nearly unstoppable as the Crimson Tide made yet another title appearance.

Nick Saban and company eventually fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, but altogether had a very successful season. According to the head coach, though, the 2021 Alabama team was "rebuilding."

Yes, Nick Saban actually called a team that made the College Football Playoff national title game a "rebuilding" team. He made the comments earlier this morning.

"Last year was a rebuilding year," Saban said about his 2021 team on McElroy and Cube in the Morning.

The Crimson Tide dominated the SEC, won the conference title and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but Saban seems to think the 2022 edition of the Crimson Tide will be even better.

The rest of the college football world should be worried.