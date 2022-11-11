Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU.

Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.

Tigers fans stormed the field after the upset win as their team is now in the driver's seat to win the SEC West.

Nick Saban spoke about how the fans stormed the field and said that this is what happens when everyone really wants to beat you.

"When you go play and everybody storms the field when you get beat, that means you walked into a place where everybody's taking it personal to beat you. If you don't take it personal, you're not gonna be ready for that challenge," Saban said.

This is what happens when a team has been at the top for the last decade. Everyone is out to get you and that proved true on Saturday night.

Alabama will try and bounce back from this loss when it takes on Ole Miss this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.