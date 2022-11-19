Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay.

Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.

That was part of the problem - for a few fans at least. Some weren't happy Alabama decided to keep its starters in the game well into the fourth quarter.

After the game, Saban had a message for those complaining.

"If that’s the only thing we’ve got to complain about today, then I think God's blessed me," Saban said after the game.

Thankfully the Tide escaped the game without serious injuries to key players - which fans were obviously worried about.

Now Alabama readies itself for one of the best rivalry games in college football - the Iron Bowl.

Alabama hosts Auburn in what should be an entertaining contest.