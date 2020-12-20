Nick Saban’s Daughter Has Suggestion For The Heisman Trophy

The 2020 Heisman Trophy was probably locked up on Saturday night, but by who?

Alabama has multiple players in contention for the prestigious individual award. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith might be the favorite, but quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris have put up incredible numbers, too.

Nick Saban’s daughter has a cool suggestion for this year’s trophy.

The daughter of the legendary college football head coach tweeted out her suggestion on Saturday night during the SEC Championship Game win over Florida.

Lets just break the Heisman trophy into three pieces like Cady Herron did with her homecoming tiara and call it a day. It’s only right. pic.twitter.com/LRpbGM4Ccj — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) December 20, 2020

We don’t think the Heisman Trophy would go for that, unfortunately.

The award will probably go to Smith, who’s earned serious praise from Saban all season long.

“I don’t see every player play in the country. I love Smitty. I think he’s an outstanding player for our team,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “He’s probably done as much this year for our team as any player that we’ve ever had. He’s a great leader on the team. It’s not fair to compare him to somebody else that you didn’t even see, but I don’t think there’s many players in the country that have done more for their team than Smitty does for our team.”