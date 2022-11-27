Nick Saban's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year.

The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Those tough losses were heavily criticized by media pundits and Alabama fans after they happened and head coach Nick Saban wasn't happy about it. He made those feelings clear during his press conference on Sunday.

"People who are negative and naysayers, if they support the University of Alabama, you are hurting the university, you are hurting the program," Saban said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). "Because it’s a reflection on our culture and how positive we are. This program was built on positivity. It was built on 95,000 people coming to the spring game when we came here the first spring we were here."

The Tide ended up finishing 10-2 after they took down the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, 49-27.

They still have an outside shot of making the CFP, but they'll need some teams in front of them to lose next Saturday during conference championship week.

Either way, the Tide will be playing in a good bowl game once the final CFP rankings come out.