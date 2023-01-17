Nick Sirianni Announces Jalen Hurts' Status On Tuesday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni announced on Tuesday afternoon that Hurts will be a "full-go" at practice this week, paving the way for him to play on Saturday.

Hurts has been battling a shoulder injury for the last few weeks after he got hurt on Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears.

He had to miss the next couple of games before he played in the Eagles' regular-season finale against these same New York Giants. He finished the game completing 57% of his passes for 229 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

He'll need to be a lot better and play like his usual self if the Eagles are to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Hurts finished the regular season with 3,701 yards through the air, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.