Nick Sirianni Has Brutally Honest Admission On Saints Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

There's a lot riding on Sunday's matchup with the Saints and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is very much aware of it.

A win would not only lock up a division championship and the top-seed in the NFC playoffs, but would also help Philly improve its first-round draft position in next April's draft.

At Monday's press conference, Sirianni explained that the team's "motivation is to win the division and to get the first-round bye." But it wouldn't hurt to make his boss look good come draft time.

I’m just worried about this game. Well, this game directly affects both of those things and the draft status. So sure, but we are focused on right now in the season. It will be sweet if we can go out there and get this win, and then once we’re making the draft pick later we can say to ourselves, well, that really did help us out. That’s our goal though, is just to win this game. As far as your question about my mindset or what I kind of was thinking right there, I don’t know. I mean, since I’ve been here and how much trust I have in Howie, it was like, hey, great trade. We will get our draft pick next year and pick up on extra one? Cool. I’m into that. Whatever we think we have to do to make this team better.

As it stands, the Saints would give the Eagles a top-10 pick if the season ended today. So best believe Philadelphia is going to do what it can to try to improve upon that.