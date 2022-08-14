Nick Sirianni Makes Opinion On Jalen Hurts' Temperament Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on the receiving end of a nasty late hit out of bounds during Friday's preseason game against the New York Jets. But Hurts' handling of the situation has his head coach absolutely glowing with praise.

Speaking to the media, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts for how he maintained his composure after the hit. Sirianni said that Hurts has shown that he's unfazed by difficult situations - no matter the circumstances.

“I thought Jalen said it perfectly,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “He said it perfectly, how did he say it? He said, ‘I got hit late. They threw the flag. I moved on. I ain’t tripping.’ Perfectly said. Perfectly said.

“And that is who he is. That’s Jalen. It doesn’t matter if he threw an interception or I’m screaming in his face; the people in Washington fall out of the stands and almost break his leg, he’s pretty unfazed and that’s a great quality to have as a quarterback because he’s going to be unfazed in the first quarter, he’s going to be unfazed in the second quarter, third, fourth. That is a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs in his first year as a starter. He was the driving force behind the Eagles having the No. 1 rushing attack in the league last year, leading the team in rushing yards.

Expectations are going to be high for Hurts, Sirianni and the Eagles again this year.

Will Jalen Hurts' temperament be a difference-maker in any games this season?