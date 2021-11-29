Nick Sirianni Shares Jalen Hurts Injury News

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unclear on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts for this week.

Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle. The team will update his status later in the week as they prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday.

Hurts is coming off a dreadful performance against the New York Giants this past Sunday.

He didn’t even complete 50% of his passes (14-for-31 overall) and threw for only 129 yards and three costly interceptions. He also only has two combined touchdown passes in his last three games.

The only Eagle that was able to score against New York was running back Boston Scott. He finished with 64 yards on 15 carries along with that touchdown.

Philadelphia had countless chances to win that game but Hurts turned the ball over repeatedly in key moments, except for the last drive.

On that final drive, Hurts had multiple receivers drop passes that would’ve been caught nine other times.

The Eagles are now 5-7 after that loss as their playoff hopes continue to fade.

If Hurts can’t go this Sunday, backup Gardner Minshew would likely get the call.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.