Nick Sirianni Showed Eagles Video Of Tiger Woods - Here's Why

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a tremendous start in 2022, but the second-year head coach knows his team needs to keep their foot on the gas.

To assist in doing so, Sirianni looked to Tiger Woods for motivation.

Per the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano: "Nick Sirianni says he showed the Eagles a clip of Tiger Woods, when he was on top of his game, saying he was 'obsessed with getting better.'"

There was nothing quite like Tiger in his prime; reaching a level of dominance and mastery rarely seen in any sport.

As one of the NFL's last two remaining undefeated teams, Sirianni and the Eagles will look to keep it rolling against Doug Pederson and the emerging Jaguars.