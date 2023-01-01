Nick Sirianni Updates Jalen Hurts' Status For Week 18

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With their loss to the New Orleans Saints today, the Philadelphia Eagles now must beat the New York Giants in Week 18 in order to merely clinch the division, let alone try and secure the top seed in the NFC.

But will the Eagles have Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts for their season-finale against their arch-rivals? His head coach offered an update.

Following the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni remained uncertain of Hurts' status for the game as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. But he made it clear that if Hurts is able to play, he'll play.

“He was close this week,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, we will take it one day at a time. I mean, for me to say right now and today that, yeah, Jalen is playing or, no, he is not playing I don’t think is fair to anybody, because so many things can happen in a week. We’re going to have to evaluate and see where he is. Nothing changes in that aspect of it. His health is the No. 1 priority and not putting him in a position that is going to risk his health. We’ll evaluate that as the week goes. Obviously if he’s ready to go, he’ll play.”

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew played well in stretches, but couldn't do enough to deliver the Eagles a key win.

The biggest saving grace for Philadelphia might be the fact that the Minnesota Vikings - the other team contending for the top seed in the NFC - are having struggles of their own against the Green Bay Packers today.

As for next week, they might be facing a Giants team resting its starters after locking up the No. 6 spot in the playoffs. So there's a chance that Hurts' presence might not wind up making a difference.

Will Jalen Hurts play in Week 18?