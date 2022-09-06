Nick Wright Names "Biggest Concern" For Buccaneers This Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks across the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

FOX Sports 1's Nick Wright believes there's definitely cause for concern down in Tampa Bay and the biggest reason has to do with Tom Brady.

On the debut episode of his new-look show "First Things First," Wright said he's not so sure Tom Brady thinks the Buccaneers can actually win a Super Bowl.

"I think the biggest concern is that Tom Brady doesn't believe they can win the Super Bowl. I think we have a lot of evidence of it," Wright posed to his co-hosts.

"First was the kind of odd comment before the Bucs' playoff start. ... Then it was he retired from the sport. ... Then we find out part of the reason he retired from the sport was ... he was trying to get down to Miami," the FS1 personality continued. "Then he unretires from the sport, plays with the Bucs and their coach oddly leaves but he had nothing to do with it... and then oh yeah, 11 days out of training camp."

Wright went on to say that Brady is playing for one reason: because he's an all-time competitor and wants to win more rings.

"I think he looks at the injuries on the offensive line, he looks at the age of the roster, he looks at the questions at running back, O-line, secondary... new head coach, and is like, 'Yeah. We can be good, we can't be great. And I'm in the being great business,'" he concluded.

"So I think that's their biggest issue."