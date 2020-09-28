Nick Wright Says It’s A ‘Crime’ 1 NFL Coach Still Has A Job

Calls for NFL head coaches to be fired really amped up on Sunday.

Week 3 of the 2020 regular season brought more embarrassment for some of the league’s worst teams, including the New York Giants, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

There are several head coaches who fans want fired, but one stands out to FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright at the moment. He can’t believe Dan Quinn still has a job.

The Atlanta Falcons blew yet another big lead on Sunday, falling to the Nick Foles-led Chicago Bears. Atlanta was a week removed from blowing a big lead – and an onside kick – to the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons are now 0-3 on the season.

Wright says it’s a “crime” that Quinn still has a job.

“Dan Quinn having a job during 10 percent unemployment rate nationwide is a crime against humanity,” the FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Dan Quinn having a job during 10% unemployment rate nationwide is a crime against humanity. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 27, 2020

Wright is far from the only one calling for Quinn to be fired at this point. It seems like the entire Atlanta Falcons fan base wants him gone.

Quinn remains employed – for now, anyway.

Atlanta is scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.