Nick Wright's Old Andrew Wiggins Comment Is Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors stands at the line to shoot a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are on the cusp of returning to the NBA Finals after their 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 yesterday. Forward Andrew Wiggins played a huge role in that win, which has prompted some people to recall a comment that Fox Sports' Nick Wright once made.

Two years ago on an episode of First Things First, Wright admonished the Warriors for acquiring Wiggins in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He said at the time that the trade was so bad that Steph Curry would NEVER play in the NBA Finals again:

"Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player. He's owed $95 million over the next three years, starting next year. It's unspeakable the Warriors did this..." Wright said. "It's over for them now. We will never see Steph in another NBA Finals again. Ever."

Well, Wiggins had 27 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3 and has averaged over 20 points a game in the Western Conference Finals. He's coming off an All-Star regular season too.

As you might expect, that statement is now going viral. Just about everyone tagged Freezing Cold Takes on Twitter and are now laughing at Wright for how wrong he was:

In fairness to Nick Wright, there wasn't much in Andrew Wiggins' career to indicate that he'd be THIS good.

In his first seven seasons, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was viewed as an above-average but hardly elite small forward.

But Wright made a massive error in believing that Wiggins couldn't make an impact with talents like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson around him.

Now he's going to have to endure the slings and arrows of people telling him he was wrong for months - or years.