Midway through the 2020 NBA season, Golden State general manager Bob Meyers sent D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and a 2021 first-round pick that turned into No. 7 selection Jonathan Kuminga.

Several analysts had doubts about this move at the time — including controversial NBA personality Nick Wright.

Wright blasted the Warriors and Wiggins during a segment on First Things First in 2020.

"Wiggins is a bad basketball player. It's unspeakable they did this [trade]," Wright said. "We will never see Steph [Curry] in another NBA Finals, ever. They have no path forward... They have no way to get better now. Young player do not help you win in the playoffs... I can't believe Bob Meyers did this. It's over for them now. "

Wiggins played a major role in the Warriors' NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this old clip from Wright.

"I hate the warriors but this guy made the dumbest prediction of all time, I remember seeing this too. This is why people shouldn't open their mouths too early," one fan wrote.

"How does this clown have a job? He hasn’t hit one good take in any sport lol," another added.

"Well this didn’t age well.." another said.

Wiggins averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in this year's Finals — including a massive 26-point, 13-rebound performance in Game 5.