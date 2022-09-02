Nick Young Names NBA Player He'd Want To Box

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 27: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers at ORACLE Arena on March 27, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Highly-publicized, pay-per-view boxing matches have recently become a trendy activity for celebrities and former athletes alike.

Former NBA player Nick Young is one of the more recent celebrities to throw his name into this ring. "Swaggy P" was set to face off against rapper Blueface in an undercard fight earlier this summer before the event was cancelled.

During a recent appearance on Boxing with Chris Mannix, Young revealed which NBA player he would most like to box.

“D’Angelo Russell… Some guys on the Warriors, some guys on the Lakers… Couple coaches," he said.

Young famously had beef with Russell during the No. 2 overall pick's rookie season with Los Angeles — when Russell secretly recorded and leaked a video of Young talking about cheating on his then-fiancée, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Since his retirement from the league in 2018, Young has made multiple references to this "snitch" video. It's now been six years since the famous incident, but it appears Young is still holding a grudge against the now-Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard.

Young's bout will Blueface has since been rescheduled and will now take place next weekend on September 10.