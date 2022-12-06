Nickelodeon Announces Decision On NFL's Christmas Day Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Broncos-Rams game on Christmas Day will receive the "slime treatment."

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will have simultaneous broadcasts of the Broncos-Rams game.

Nickelodeon has televised playoff games in each of the past two seasons. It gives young fans an interactive way of watching the NFL.

Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will return to the booth to call this game.

Perhaps the best part about this announcement from CBS Sports is that Bill Fagerbakke, the voice of Patrick Star from SpongeBob Squarepants, will offer live commentary from Bikini Bottom.

Unfortunately, this game on Christmas Day doesn't look very appetizing. Both teams are 3-9 at the moment.

If fans want to stay engaged with this lackluster showdown, they may want to turn on Nickelodeon to see what the alternative broadcast has to offer.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Rams game is at 4:30 p.m. ET.