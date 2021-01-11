Nickelodeon Announces The Winner Of Its “NVP” Award

With the first ever NFL game broadcast on Nickelodeon comes the first ever “Nickelodeon Valuable Player” award. The recipient of the award sure fits with the channel’s goofy and often-nonsensical style.

Receiving 49% of the vote, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky won the “NVP” award. The next highest vote getters were Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (16%) and Saints DE Cam Jordon (8%).

CBS Sports, who worked in conjuncture with Nickelodeon to broadcast the Chicago-New Orleans Wild Card matchup, tweeted the results after the game.

Mitchell Trubisky wins the first ever NVP pic.twitter.com/2tHhcSsvWy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 11, 2021

Mitch Trubisky was hardly the best player tonight.

Suffering a disappointing 21-9 loss, the fourth-year QB out of North Carolina put up the mediocre numbers we’ve come to expect from him — throwing 19/29 for 199 yards and a garbage-time touchdown. Drew Brees finished the game throwing 28/39 for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Fans in the replies section below were quick to clown Trubisky for the inconsequential award.

Only trophy he’ll ever win — Preston H.🍊 (@prestonkh_11) January 11, 2021

Mitch > Mahomes, how many NVP’s does Mahomes have??? — Tommy 🥑🚂 (@Taaccardo01) January 11, 2021

After wins through the first two weeks, Bears head coach Matt Nagy benched Trubisky for Nick Foles in a surprising Week-3 move. Foles led the Bears to a disappointing 3-5 record as the starter, including four straight losses starting in Week 7.

Mitch Trubisky reclaimed the starting position in Week 12, going 3-3 through Chicago’s final six games and earning a Wild Card berth.

After battling through a rocky, up-and-down season with the Bears, at least Trubisky has the “NVP” to show for it.