Following the release of the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, the complete NIT bracket has been released – yes, there’s an NIT this year!

The NIT will feature 16 teams this year.

Colorado State, Memphis, Ole Miss and St. Louis are the four No. 1 seeds in the NIT this year. Here’s teh full bracket.

The NIT remains the biggest challenge in sports to pick and handicap. pic.twitter.com/krJjr2XFr7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 15, 2021

The NCAA shared some details on the NIT setup earlier this month.

“Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas,” the NCAA said. “First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28. 2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003. All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.”

There were no automatic qualifiers for the NIT this year.

“Because of the reduced field size, all 16 teams will be selected as at-large participants, and there will be no automatic qualifiers for the NIT,” the NCAA said.

Games are set to begin on March 17.