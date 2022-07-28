N’Keal Harry Has Tough Practice Moment: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former first-round pick N'Keal Harry is looking to make a good first impression at Chicago Bears training camp.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old wide receiver, he had an unfortunate moment during Thursday's practice.

According to Bears insider Adam Hoge, Harry dropped a pass from Justin Fields and caused an interception.

"Justin Fields pass bounces off N’Keal Harry’s hands and Eddie Jackson picks it off," Hoge reports.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world overreacted to this single preseason play.

"Sounds like a receiver problem. Oh and it's in Chicago? Why am I not surprised?" one fan wrote.

"That might be sign of things to come for Fields this season," another added.

"I root for the Bears. I want them to win. But clearly they’re already in mid season form," another said.

A video clip of the play has since surfaced on Twitter. Upon further inspection, it appears Harry would've had to make an incredible catch to reel in this pass from Fields.

"Not a drop in my books," one fan said.

Despite initial high hopes as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Harry logged just 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns through his first three years in the league.

That being said, the big-bodied receiver could serve a much more central role on the Bears' ultra-thin wide receiver corps.