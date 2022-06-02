PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 18: A referee holds the game ball during a timeout in the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith committed to Gonzaga.

Smith, who averaged 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last year, shared his decision Thursday on Instagram. Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he was the top player in the men's basketball transfer poral.

"I bring talent, but I've also been in March Madness," Smith told Givony. "I've led a team on a tournament run. I have experience being a leader, using my voice and knowing where guys need to be to help everything run smoothly. My goal is to be a part of something special, and elevate my game."

Smith is a monumental addition for a Gonzaga program that started and ended each of the last two seasons ranked atop the AP poll. The Bulldogs are once again poised to enter the 2022-23 season as the team to beat.

Things are suddenly looking great for Mark Few's program. Along with two-time All-American Drew Timme, starters Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton announced they're returning to Gonzaga this week.

Despite their perennial in-season domination, Gonzaga has yet to take home a national title. Smith could help break that drought.