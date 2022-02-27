There will be a new No. 1 team in men’s college basketball when the AP Top 25 poll is released on Monday.

Is it March yet? It certainly feels like it. Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in college basketball, fell to No. 23 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night in a major upset.

The Gaels took care of the Bulldogs 67-57. Only five Gonzaga players scored a point. Saint Mary’s, meanwhile, was led by Tommy Kuhse who had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

No. 1 goes down.

“DOWN GOES NO. 1! St. Mary’s upsets Gonzaga, 67-57, to cap off a WILD day of college basketball 🤯,” Sports Illustrated tweeted.

“Saint Mary’s knocks off No. 1 Gonzaga in Moraga. ALL FOUR projected No. 1 seeds lost today. Purdue lost, Kentucky lost. Insanity,” Jeff Goodman wrote.

“Saint Mary’s shocks Gonzaga in Moraga. Today is the first time EVER that the top six teams in the AP Top 25 all lost in the same day,” said beloved CBB insider Jon Rothstein.

“DOWN GOES NO. 1 GONZAGA! ANOTHER COURT STORM!,” said Jake Marsh.

“Per ESPN broadcast, with No. 1 Gonzaga now going down, this is the first day in college basketball history where seven top-10 teams have lost,” tweeted Nathan King.

“No. 1 Gonzaga: L No. 2 Arizona: L No. 3 Auburn: L No. 4 Purdue: L No. 5 Kansas: L No. 6 Kentucky: L No. 9 Texas Tech: L Anarchy? Nope. Just another Saturday in the College Basketball Universe,” a fan tweeted.