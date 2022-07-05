No. 1 JUCO Recruit Malik Benson Announces His Commitment

Alabama has been a recruiting power ever since Nick Saban took over the program over a decade ago.

In that time, the program has recruited wide receivers just about as well as any program across the country. That trend continued this week when the Crimson Tide landed another top recruit.

This time, though, the commitment didn't come from a high school athlete. Instead, Saban and company dipped into the junior collegiate ranks for the No. 1 transfer in the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Malik Benson chose the Crimson Tide as his future home.

"Home!!" he said in the post.

Benson raved about Alabama earlier this summer, via 247Sports.

“I think just what stands out to me is year after year they’re a winning program,” Benson said earlier in the summer. “And my position, receiver, the last three or four years, the receivers they’ve put out, they’ve had great success. What they did with DeVonta Smith, a Heisman winner at receiver. That’s a key factor. What they do, who they produce, stuff like that.”

Alabama does it again.