No. 1 Linebacker Anthony Hill Announces His De-Commitment

Texas A&M lost one of its top recruits on Monday afternoon.

According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill has de-committed from Texas A&M.

Hill had been committed to the Aggies since July before he came to this decision.

He's currently the third-best player in his home state (Texas) and the top linebacker recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Before he committed to Texas A&M, he had interest from Alabama, USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, and numerous other schools.

It doesn't sound like his recruitment will end anytime soon. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Hill plans to take his recruitment down to National Signing Day (Feb. 1, 2023).

We'll have to see where this talented linebacker decides to take his talents to.