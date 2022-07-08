No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Scores First NBA Summer League Points

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free throw line against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half of the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Paolo Banchero is officially on the board in the NBA Summer League.

Banchero drained a wide-open three-pointer early in the first quarter to give the Magic a temporary 9-4 lead over the Rockets.

Magic fans could definitely get used to seeing that for the next several years.

Banchero can do it all on the floor, whether he's shooting from outside or beating players inside the paint.

He averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists during the 2021-22 season with Duke and also shot 48% from the floor.

Orlando will be hoping that he can put up similar kinds of numbers as a rookie and then develop into even more of a force.

You can watch the remainder of this game on ESPN once the NHL Draft is over.