No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career.

Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer.

"I wanted to have a chance to play for a hall of fame coach in Mark Few, to be a part of a winning culture, for a team that has a family feel," Smith said.

He tested the NBA waters before announcing his transfer decision. He said those conversations with NBA teams helped inform his decision.

"They want me to demonstrate that I can be a versatile defender against NBA-caliber talent while continuing to show my offensive game as a point guard," he said to ESPN. "They want to see that I can compete at this level."

He said being part of a title-winning team is the goal.

"A lot of winning teams that contend for titles have great pieces. Kansas has four or five guys that could have been the man on different teams. Gonzaga's Final Four team had four or five players that can play in the NBA. I know that being a part of a great team, everything will work out the way it's supposed to be, as long as we're winning games."

Gonzaga should be right back in the title hunt next season.