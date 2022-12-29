No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 07: Elliot Cadeau looks on during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 7, 2021 at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision.

Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more.

“I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would be surrounded by elite players when I get there,” Cadeau said on Wednesday, per 247Sports. “I’ll be contributing my freshman year as a starter on the team, I’ll be playing for a really good coach and a winning program. The coaching staff is a family and when I was there for a visit I knew I really wanted to be a part of that family.”

With this decision, Cadeau joins four-star forward Drake Powell as a member of the Tar Heels' 2024 class.

Starting North Carolina guards Caleb Love and R.J. Davis are on their way out of Chapel Hill at the end of this season, leaving the door open for Cadeau to have an immediate impact as a freshman in 2024.

Cadeau has high hopes for what he hopes is a short collegiate career with the Heels.

“I bring a winning mentality,” he said. “I think that my mentality will be great while I’m at North Carolina. It’s a great fit and we’ll win a lot of games.

“... While I’m there I want to be a one and done. I want to win a national championship and be a lottery pick.”