No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney.
Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation.
USC already has a superstar quarterback in Caleb Williams, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will almost certainly enter the NFL draft after the 2023 college football season.
Williams' departure would open up a window for Raiola to make an immediate impact with Lincoln Riley's program.
USC already has two recruits committed as part of the 2024 class, four-star tight end Joey Olsen and four-star wide receiver Jason Robinson.
Raiola's top college options are Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC, per 247Sports.