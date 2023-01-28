No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Reportedly Taking Major Visit

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: National Anthem before the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, is scheduled to visit with the USC Trojans football program on Saturday, per recruiting insider Adam Gorney.

Raiola is a five-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona, and has offers from nearly every top program in the nation.

USC already has a superstar quarterback in Caleb Williams, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will almost certainly enter the NFL draft after the 2023 college football season.

Williams' departure would open up a window for Raiola to make an immediate impact with Lincoln Riley's program.

USC already has two recruits committed as part of the 2024 class, four-star tight end Joey Olsen and four-star wide receiver Jason Robinson.

Raiola's top college options are Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC, per 247Sports.