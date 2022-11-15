No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Announces Massive Commitment

JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 women's basketball recruit in the nation, has committed to join the USC Trojans program in 2023, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The highly-touted recruit narrowed her many options down to South Carolina, Stanford and USC before ultimately choosing the Trojans.

Watkins is the best high school player in the nation, and perhaps the best the country has seen in years. The 6-foot-2 star is a standout player for the famous Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.

Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks during her junior season last year. She also claimed the Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year award and led her team to a state title.

Watkins has worked out with some of the NBA's biggest stars, and signed a deal with Nike last month. She also became the first high school athlete to sign a deal with Klutch Sports for NIL representation.

Watkins will no doubt have an immediate impact on Lindsay Gottlieb's USC team when she arrives next season.