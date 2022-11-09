No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Is Down To 3 Major Schools

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Juju Watkins of Sierra Canyon drives the ball against a Christ the King player during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jason Armond/Getty Images

The No. 1 recruit in high school girls basketball knows she wants to play for one of three programs.

Juju Watkins, who plays at Sierra Canyon, is the next great women's basketball star. A classmate of Bronny James, Watkins is one of the most-hyped recruits in the sport.

In a recent column, ESPN's Charlotte Gibson revealed which three programs she wants to play for. Despite receiving offers from nearly every elite team, she has her eyes on South Carolina, Stanford and USC.

Here's more from ESPN:

The No. 1 recruit in high school girls' basketball, who received offers from countless schools and narrowed her choices to South Carolina, Stanford and USC, has been the source of buzz emanating across the country for months, years. With a game so big, so strong, so versatile, so skilled, she has drawn fans, scouts, coaches and pros to her orbit. Last season, the 6-foot-2 phenom was asked to autograph a fan's face with a Sharpie. Last summer, she practiced with James Harden and Kevin Durant. Last month, she signed a deal with Nike and appeared in a commercial with LeBron James and her classmate and friend, Bronny.

Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game last season.