No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12.

Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Gibson has Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, and Tennessee listed in his graphic.

Gibson is the top-rated player in his home state (Florida) and the top running back recruit in the country per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the eighth-best overall recruit, regardless of position.

He'll likely trim his schools down even further before announcing a commitment date.

Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee look to be the most interested schools in Gibson at this time, but that can change pretty quickly.

Gibson currently plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.