No. 1 TE Recruit In 2022 Class Announces Commitment

Coach Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers team just landed a massive target in the 2022 recruiting class.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2022 class, Jake Johnson, announced his commitment to the Tigers program. Along with an edited graphic of the highly-touted recruit in full LSU gear, Johnson shared a long message regarding his decision.

“During my recruiting process, I have former great relationships with coaches an staff that have put their time and effort into me,” Johnson wrote. “I am thankful for their wisdom… I would like to thank Coach O, Coach [Jake] Peetz, Coach Tyler [Tettleton] and coach [Derek] Shay for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to become a Tiger! I am excited to announce that I will be committing to LSU! Geaux Tigers!”

Coming out of Oconee County High School in Bogart, Georgia, Johnson is the No. 80 overall recruit and No. 1 TE in the 2022 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. Through his freshman and sophomore seasons, the 6-foot-5, 225 lbs four-star logged 1,632 yards and 24 touchdowns.

With the addition of Johnson on this already-stacked 2022 group, LSU now has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country (behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State). Along with five-star recruits Walker Howard (No. 2 prostyle QB) and Will Campbell (No. 4 offensive tackle), the up-and-coming tight end joins five other four-star recruits for the Tigers so far.

This addition will give Coach O’s team a much-needed boost at the TE position. The only two tight ends on the current roster, sophomore Kole Taylor and redshirt junior Nick Storz, have combined for just six receptions and 36 yards in their LSU careers.