No. 1 Tennessee In Serious Danger Of Getting Blown Out

The Tennessee Volunteers are in danger of losing their first game of the 2022 season — and they're in danger of doing so in a big way.

The No. 1-ranked team in the nation is currently trailing the Georgia Bulldogs 21-3 early in the second quarter.

Tennessee and the Hendon Hooker-led offense have just 64 total yards. The reigning National Champion Bulldogs are dominating on both sides of the ball — collecting 211 yards and holding the Volunteers to just one field goal.

Georgia opened up today's game as 9.5-point favorites, but many expected a closely-contested matchup given Tennessee's recent track record. The Volunteers have several ranked wins in their undefeated season, including a victory over Alabama.

Tennessee will need to turn things around in a big way if it wants to mount a comeback in today's already-lopsided contest.