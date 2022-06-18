No. 10 Overall Recruit Choosing Between SEC, Big Ten Powers

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

A major high school football recruit has narrowed down his options to two prominent college football programs.

Kadyn Proctor, the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, announced on Saturday he's down to the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten and Alabama Crimson Tide of the SEC.

Proctor previously had official visits scheduled to Michigan, Oregon and Penn State, but has opted to cancel those to focus solely on Alabama, Iowa and his final high school football season.

"As this recruiting process has been fun, but also difficult at the same time, I have decided to cancel my Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan officials, and will fill in an official visit with the University of Iowa on June 24-26," he said.

"I want to focuse on my last high school football season, and these visits have made me miss countless workouts at school, and I feel like the University of Iowa and the University of Alabama are my top two picks for now, as I have been to both place mutliple times and have loved every second of both.

"I truly appreciate every one of these wonderful universities that have reached out and given offers or shown interest, but for now these two schools are where I will be making a decision off of.

"It was hard to cancel big opportunities like this, but I felt it was in my best interest to narrow down and focus on the ones I truly believe will get me to become better, and put me on the right track for success."

Where do you think the talented offensive lineman recruit will end up?