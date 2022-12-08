No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment

The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn.

On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July.

Edwards made his announcement on Twitter.

“First off I want to thank God for leading me towards the right direction and giving me the knowledge and understanding to make decisions for myself. I am grateful for the Notre Dame coaching staff recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to play at such a prestigious university. “I want to give a huge thanks to Coach Deland for believing in my talents and being a good mentor to me through this process. I have nothing but respect for Notre Dame and I wish them the best. But I will be DE-COMMITTING and signing elsewhere December 21st.”

Edwards is the No. 10 running back recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The Kansas native has offers and interest from several top Power Five programs.

Given the timing of his de-commitment, there's some heavy speculation regarding Edwards' next collegiate location. The young running back was recruited by Deion Sanders when he was still the leader at Jackson State. Now that Coach Prime is head coach at Colorado, Edwards may be more inclined to play under the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Edwards will make his next decision on Dec. 21.