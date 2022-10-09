No. 15 Running Back Braylen Russell Announces De-Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Razorback's 2024 recruiting class took a major hit over the weekend.

After initially earning a commitment from No. 15 running back Braylen Russell, the Arkansas native reopened his recruitment with an announcement on Sunday.

Tweeting, “After consideration, I’d like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas. Everything for me is still 100% open. Let’s work!!!”

The four-star RB out of Benton High School stands at 6-1 and a powerful 225 pounds. Russell currently grades out as the No. 3 recruit in the state and 15th-ranked running back nationally.

He made his commitment to the Razorbacks last year, but has since received offers from Ole Miss and Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols.

As a sophomore last season, Russell averaged 102.5 yards from scrimmage per game. Whether those talents remain within Arkansas' borders will be the question going forward.